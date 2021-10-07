Volleyball
Goodhue at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Lake City at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.
Fillmore Central at Z-M (Z-M elementary), 7:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
PEM at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Lake City at PEM, 7 p.m.
Cotter at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Winona at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Z-M at The Ev Berg Invitational (Brooktree GC), 4 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Amery invite, 4:15 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
