Volleyball
Kasson-Mantorville at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Cotter at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Pine Island at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
No. 11 Red Wing at No. 3 Lakeville North (Section 1AA), 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at Sectional (Regis), 8 a.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Ev Berg Invitational (Brooktree Golf Course), 4 p.m.
