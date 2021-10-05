Volleyball
Red Wing at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Stewartville at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Stewartville at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
WIAA Sectional (Pheasant Hills), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
No. 11 Red Wing at No. 6 Winona (Team Section 1AA), 3:30 p.m.
Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Goodhue at Chatfield Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Black River Falls Invite, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.