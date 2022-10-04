Volleyball
John Marshall at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
No. 11 Red Wing at No. 6 Waseca (Section 1AA), 4 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Goodhue at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 4:30 a.m.
