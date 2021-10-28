Volleyball
No. 13 PEM at No. 4 Lake City (Sect. 1AA round 1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Dover-Eyota at No. 7 Goodhue (Sect. 1AA round 1), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Triton at No. 2 Z-M (Sect. 1AA round 1), 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at Sect. 1AA Meet (Faribault Alexander Park), 3:30 p.m.
Lake City, Goodhue at Sect. 1A Meet (Northern Hills Golf Course), 3:50 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
