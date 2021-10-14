Sports RTSA

Football

Lake City at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Elk Mound at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

No. 8 Triton at No. 1 PIZM (Section 2A QF), 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

No. 3 Red Wing at No. 2 Byron (Section 1AA SF), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Mankato Loyola at No. 4 PIZM (Section 2A QF), 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Ellsworth at MBC Meet (Osceola), 4:15 p.m.

Elmwood-Plum City at Conference Meet (Mondovi), 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Section 1AA individual tournament

Girls Swimming

Red Wing at Century, 6:30 p.m.

Dates, times and locations subject to change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you