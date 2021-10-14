Football
Lake City at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Elk Mound at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
No. 8 Triton at No. 1 PIZM (Section 2A QF), 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
No. 3 Red Wing at No. 2 Byron (Section 1AA SF), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Mankato Loyola at No. 4 PIZM (Section 2A QF), 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at MBC Meet (Osceola), 4:15 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Conference Meet (Mondovi), 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Section 1AA individual tournament
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.