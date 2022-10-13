Football: Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
No. 5 Red Wing at No. 1 Byron Section 1AA SF, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Section 1AA individual (Rochester), TBD
Swimming
Winona at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at MBC Tournament (Somerset), 4:15 p.m.
