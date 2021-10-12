Volleyball
Lake City at Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
No. 8 Red Wing at No. 1 Winona (Section 1AA QF), 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
No. 6 Austin at No. 3 Red Wing (Section 1AA QF), 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing at K-M Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Austin, 4 p.m.
Z-M at Goodhue, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
