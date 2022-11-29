Girls Basketball
Lake City at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at New Prague, 7:15 p.m.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
