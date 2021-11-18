Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND BRIEF REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY INTO THIS MORNING... Brief busts of heavy snow and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible through this morning, along with brief reductions in visibility to below a half mile or less. A dusting of snow will accompany the heaviest bursts, but overall, little accumulation is expected. Slow down and be prepared for brief and isolated slow downs during the morning commute, especially along interstates and major highways.