Football
Ellsworth vs Catholic Memorial at Division 4 State (Camp Randall), 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Class A State Meet (diving prelims), 12 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Football
Ellsworth vs Catholic Memorial at Division 4 State (Camp Randall), 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Class A State Meet (diving prelims), 12 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND BRIEF REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY INTO THIS MORNING... Brief busts of heavy snow and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible through this morning, along with brief reductions in visibility to below a half mile or less. A dusting of snow will accompany the heaviest bursts, but overall, little accumulation is expected. Slow down and be prepared for brief and isolated slow downs during the morning commute, especially along interstates and major highways.
Currently in Cannon Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.