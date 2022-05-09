Baseball
Lake City at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Pine Island at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Pine Island at Z-M, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Mayo (Eastwood Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Ellsworth at Ellsworth Country Club, 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott (Clifton Highlands Golf Club), 5:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing, Lake City at Byron (Somerby Golf Club), 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake City at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
