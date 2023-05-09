Baseball
Red Wing at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Lake City at Cotter, 7:15 p.m.
Softball
Faribault at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lake City at HVL Match (Dodge Country Club), 2 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing, Z-M at Winona (section true team), 2 p.m.
Lake City at Triton (section true team), 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
