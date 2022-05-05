Baseball
Mankato West at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Mankato West, 5 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Z-M, 4:30 p.m.
Lourdes at Z-M, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Ellsworth at White Eagle GC, 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Lake City invite (Mount Frontenac GC), 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Winona at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Cotter at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Z-M at Lake City, 4:15 p.m.
