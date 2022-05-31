Baseball
No. 3 Winona at No. 2 Red Wing (Section 1AAA), 5 p.m.
Softball
No. 4 Red Wing vs No. 3 K-M (Section 1AAA Elimination Bracket, Todd Field 8), 4 p.m.
No. 1 Z-M vs No. 1 St. Charles (Section 1AA, Todd Park South), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 3 Altoona (Division 2 Sectional SF), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing, Lake City at Section 1AA Tournament (Northern Hills Golf Course), 8 a.m.
Ellsworth at Division 2 Sectional (Bass Lake Golf Course), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing, Lake City at Section 1AA Tournament (Northern Hills Golf Course), 12:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Lake City at Section 1A Meet (Triton), 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.