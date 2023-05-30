Baseball
No. 3 Byron at No. 2 Red Wing (Section 1AAA), 5 p.m.
No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs No. 7 Pine Island (Section 1AA, Mayo Field), 7:30 p.m.
Softball
No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah (Section 1AA, Todd Park South, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing, Lake City at Section 1AA meet (Northern Hills Golf Course), 8 a.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing, Lake City at Section 1AA meet (Northern Hills Golf Course), 10 a.m.
Track and Field
Lake City at Section 1A meet (Winona), 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Individual Section 1A (Rochester Athletic Club), 8 a.m.
