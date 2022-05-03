Baseball
Winona at Red Wing (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Winona (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Nelson’s Invitational (Ridges at Sand Creek), 8 a.m.
Lake City hosting meet (Lake City Golf Course), 2 p.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing at Northfield (Willingers GC), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Mankato West, John Marshall at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 3:45 p.m.
