Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Dakota and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. .All active warning locations have crested and are slowly falling back. Dry conditions are expected for the next couple of days which should allow this trend to continue. Scattered showers are possible beginning late Thursday through the weekend, however precipitation will not be area wide or intense. As a result, unless a fast responding point gets directly hit, there should be limited impact from the showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 13.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9 feet on 07/18/2016. &&