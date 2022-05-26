Baseball
No. 14 Goodhue at No. 3 Southland (Section 1A), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Z-M at No. 4 Pine Island (Section 1AA first round), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central (Division 2 Regionals), 5 p.m.
Softball
No. 4 Red Wing vs No. 1 Winona (Section 1AAA QF, Todd Park North Field 9), 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Z-M vs No. 2 Cannon Falls (Section 1AA, Rochester Fastpitch Complex), 4 p.m.
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 1 Somerset (Division 2 Sectional), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Lake City at HVL Conference Tournament (Northern Hills Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Mankato North Links Golf Course), 10 a.m.
Lake City at HVL Conference Tournament (Northern Hills Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Ellsworth at Sectionals (Regis), 9:30 a.m.
Track and Field
Big 9 Conf. meet at Red Wing, 10:30 a.m.
Lake City at Subsection Championships (Dover-Eyota), 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Sectional (Rice Lake HS), 4 p.m.
