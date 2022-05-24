Baseball
Red Wing vs Hill-Murray (Siebert Field, U of M campus), 5 p.m.
Softball
No. 5 Stewartville at No. 4 Red Wing (Section 1AAA), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Dover-Eyota at No. 1 Z-M (Section 1AA second round), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central (Division 2 Regionals), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Ellsworth at Regionals (Rolling Oaks Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Century at Red Wing (Mississippi National), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
No. 5 Red Wing vs No. 1 Lourdes (Section 1A SF, Rochester Athletic Club), 8 a.m.
No. 3 Lake City vs No. 2 Schaeffer Academy (Section 1A SF, Rochester Athletic Club), 9:30 a.m.
Town Ball
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
