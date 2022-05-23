Baseball
Red Wing at Austin (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Softball
No. 8 Lake City at No. 1 St. Charles (Section 1AA first round), 5 p.m.
No. 8 Triton at No. 1 Z-M (Section 1AA first round), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Goodhue at No. 3 United South Central (Section 1A first round), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Austin CC), 10 a.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls (Cannon Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lake City at Cannon Falls (Cannon Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Track and Field
Ellsworth at Regional (Baldwin-Woodville), 4 p.m.
