Baseball
Hill-Murray at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lyle-Pacelli at Goodhue, 4 p.m.
Softball
No. 5 Rushford-Peterson at No. 4 Goodhue (Section 1A), 5 p.m.
No. 8 Lake City at No. 1 Charles (Section 1AA), 5 p.m.
No. 8 GMLOK at No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Section 1AA), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing hosting Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Mississippi National Golf Links), 10 a.m.
Lake City at HVL Conf. Championship (Northern Hills Golf Course), 8:15 a.m.
Girls Golf
Lake City at HVL Conf. Championship (Northern Hills Golf Course), 10:30 a.m.
