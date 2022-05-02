Baseball
Goodhue at Lourdes (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Byron at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Softball
Wabasha-Kellog at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Goodhue (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at John Marshall (Northern Hills GC), 2:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Lake City(Jewel Golf Club), 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Princeton Valley Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lake City at Lakeville (Brackett), 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Northfield, 3:30 p.m.
Lake City at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
