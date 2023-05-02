Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. .Mostly dry conditions are forecast for the next few days, which will allow area rivers to continue falling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 680.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 715 PM CDT Monday was 681.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 678.0 feet next Monday evening. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 680.6 feet on 04/06/1967. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. .Mostly dry conditions are forecast for the next few days, which will allow area rivers to continue falling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Monday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/30/1957. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and will continue to slowly fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 04/25/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. .Mostly dry conditions are forecast for the next few days, which will allow area rivers to continue falling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin to experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Monday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet next Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 04/05/1967. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA... .Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&