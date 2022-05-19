Sports RTSA

Baseball

Lake City at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Goodhue, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Z-M, 5 p.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Z-M (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Lake City at Cannon Falls (Cannon Golf Club), 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

No. 5 Red Wing at No. 4 Waseca Section 1A Round 1, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Cotter at No. 3 Lake City Section 1A Round 1, 4 p.m.

Ellsworth at MBC Tournament (Amery), 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Red Wing at Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

