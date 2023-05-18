Sports RTSA

Baseball

Lake City at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Mankato East, 4 p.m.

Goodhue at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Byron at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Century, Faribault, Owatonna at Red Wing (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.

Lake City at HVL Match (Cannon Golf Club), 12 p.m.

Girls Golf

Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills Golf Course), 2:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Northfield, Owatonna at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

No. 5 Red Wing at No. 4 Cotter (Section 1A team), 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Waseca at No. 3 Lake City (Section 1A team), 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you