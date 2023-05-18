Baseball
Lake City at Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Mankato East, 4 p.m.
Goodhue at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Byron at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Century, Faribault, Owatonna at Red Wing (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.
Lake City at HVL Match (Cannon Golf Club), 12 p.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing at Rochester (Northern Hills Golf Course), 2:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Northfield, Owatonna at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
No. 5 Red Wing at No. 4 Cotter (Section 1A team), 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Waseca at No. 3 Lake City (Section 1A team), 4:30 p.m.
