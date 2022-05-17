Baseball
Red Wing at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Randolph, 5 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Softball
Northfield at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Triton at Lake City (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Randolph at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Minnehaha Academy at Z-M, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Mankato (Mankato Golf Club), 1:30 p.m.
Lake City at Pine Island (PI Golf Course), 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at MBC Tournament (Pheasant Hills Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Waseca at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Lake City, Z-M at Pine Island, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at MBC Tournament (Baldwin-Woodville), 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.