Sports RTSA

Baseball

Stewartville at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

Z-M at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.

Softball

Lake City at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

Chatfield at Goodhue, 5 p.m.

Ellsworth at Amery, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Red Wing at Lake City (Jewel GC), 2 p.m.

Ellsworth at Prescott (Clifton Highlands Golf Club), 4:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Red Wing at Winona (The Bridges Golf Course), 1:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lourdes at Lake City, 5 p.m.

