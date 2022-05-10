Baseball
Faribault at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Goodhue, 3:45 p.m.
Byron at Goodhue, 5:30 p.m.
Triton ay Z-M, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Pine Island at Goodhue, 4 p.m.
Wabasha-Kellogg at Goodhue, 6 p.m.
Z-M at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville (Dodge Country Club), 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset (Bristol Ridge Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Faribault, Mayo at Red Wing (Mississippi National), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing, Z-M at Winona, 2:30 p.m.
Lake City at Triton, 1 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 4:15 p.m.
