Baseball
Pine Island at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Byron at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.
Softball
Goodhue at Lyle-Pacelli, 4:30 p.m.
PEM at Lake City (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Red Wing at Lake City (Jewel Golf Club), 2 p.m.
Girls Golf
Red Wing at Winona (The Bridges Golf Course), 2:30 p.m.
Lake City at invitational (Bracketts), 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Red Wing at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
