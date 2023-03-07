Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&