Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING... Freezing fog developed overnight and visibilities early this morning have fallen to 1/4 mile or less in spots. Expect rapidly changing visibilities if traveling this morning. In addition, freezing fog may deposit frost onto roadways, especially elevated roads including bridges and overpasses. Be sure to slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination.