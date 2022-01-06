Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Nearly all of Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&