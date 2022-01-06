Boys Basketball
Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Barron, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Austin at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Austin, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Goodhue, 7 p.m.
Pine Island at Z-M, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 6 p.m.
