Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

Z-M at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Barron, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Red Wing at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Austin at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing at Austin, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Red Wing at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

Pine Island at Z-M, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 6 p.m.

