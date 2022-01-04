Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mayo at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing and significantly reduced visibility at times. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute and could linger into Wednesday evening. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Currently in Cannon Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.