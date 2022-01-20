Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

