Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 7:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

River Falls at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Byron/Lourdes, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 6 p.m.

Swimming

Red Wing at Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

