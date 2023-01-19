Boys Basketball
Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 7:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
River Falls at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Byron/Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 6 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.