Boys Basketball
Z-M at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Byron at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
St. Paul Johnson at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at Simley, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Mankato, 7 p.m.
