Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Byron at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Z-M at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Faribault at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Owatonna at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Byron/Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Z-M at Cannon Falls triangular, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola triangular, 5 p.m.
