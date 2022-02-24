Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Altoona, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
No. 12 Cannon Falls at No. 5 Lake City Section 1AA, 7 p.m.
No. 16 St. Charles at No. 1 Goodhue Section 1AA, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Z-M at No. 4 Dover-Eyota Section 1AA, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
No. 8 Red Wing at No. 1 Northfield Section 1A QF, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing Section 1A Diving, 6 p.m.
