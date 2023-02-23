Girls Basketball
No. 16 Pine Island at No. 1 Goodhue Section 1AA first round, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Triton at No. 6 Lake City Section 1AA first round, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Zumbrota-Mazeppa at No. 8 La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA first round, 7 p.m.
...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING... .Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Currently in Cannon Falls
