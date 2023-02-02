Boys Basketball
Austin at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at PEM, 7:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Austin at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Goodhue hosting quadrangular, 6 p.m.
Ellsworth at Hastings, 5 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Century, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.