Boys Basketball
John Marshall at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
No. 7 St Charles/No. 10 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 2 Goodhue (Section 1A), 6 p.m.
No. 5 LARP/No. 12 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 4 Lake City (Section 1AA), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Cannon Falls/No. 10 Waseca at No. 2 Z-M (Section 1AA), 6 p.m.
