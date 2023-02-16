Boys Basketball
Red Wing at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Century at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
No. 5 Goodhue at No. 4 Dover-Eyota Section 1A QF, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Cannon Falls at No. 4 Lake City Section 1AA QF, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Stewartville or No. 10 LARP at No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa Section 1AA QF, 7 p.m.
