Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
K-W at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Prescott at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Elmwood-Plum City, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Goodhue at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Pine Island at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at River Falls(WI), 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at South St. Paul, 6 p.m.
