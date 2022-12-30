Boys Basketball
Lake City at Holiday Tournament (Mayo Auditorium), 11:30 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Dover-Eyota, Holiday Tournament (Winona State University), 1:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City at Holiday Tournament (Civic Center), 6:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Mondovi, 12:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue, Z-M at Bi-State Tournament (Lax La Crosse Center), 9 a.m.
Ellsworth at River Falls invitational, 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.