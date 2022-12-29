Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Mankato East, 7 p.m.
Lake City vs St. Croix Prep, Holiday Tournament (Civic Center), 3 p.m.
Goodhue vs Leroy-Ostrander (Grand Meadow), 7:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Chatfield, Holiday Tournament (Winona State University), 6:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mankato East at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Holiday Tournament (Mayo Auditorium), 8:15 p.m.
Caledonia at Goodhue (Holiday Tournament), 3 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Baldwin-Woodville vs Red Wing (River Bend Holiday Classic), 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue, Z-M at Bi-State Tournament (Lax La Crosse Center), 9 a.m.
Ellsworth at River Falls invitational, 7 a.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.
