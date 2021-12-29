Boys Basketball
Lake City vs Mayo (Rotary Holiday Classic), 2:45 p.m.
Z-M vs Cotter (Winona State U), 8:30 p.m.
Ellsworth vs Edgar (Menomonie Showcase), 12:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City vs White Bear Lake (Rotary Holiday Classic), 5 p.m.
Z-M vs Blooming Prairie (Hayfield Invite), 1:45 p.m.
Ellsworth vs Clear Lake (Menomonie HS), 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue, Z-M at La Crosse invite, 9 a.m.
