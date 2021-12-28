Boys Basketball
Lake City vs New Richmond(WI) (Rotary Holiday Classic), 1 p.m.
Z-M vs Chatfield (Winona State U), 11 a.m.
Ellsworth vs Blake River Falls (Menomonie Showcase), 12:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City vs Totino Grace (Rotary Holiday Classic), 11:15 a.m.
Goodhue vs Chatfield (Winona State U), 12:30 p.m.
Z-M vs Grand Meadow (Hayfield Invite), 5:15 p.m.
Ellsworth vs Northwestern (Menomonie HS), 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing vs Visitation (TRIA Rink), 2 p.m.
