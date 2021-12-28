Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Lake City vs New Richmond(WI) (Rotary Holiday Classic), 1 p.m.

Z-M vs Chatfield (Winona State U), 11 a.m.

Ellsworth vs Blake River Falls (Menomonie Showcase), 12:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake City vs Totino Grace (Rotary Holiday Classic), 11:15 a.m.

Goodhue vs Chatfield (Winona State U), 12:30 p.m.

Z-M vs Grand Meadow (Hayfield Invite), 5:15 p.m.

Ellsworth vs Northwestern (Menomonie HS), 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing vs Visitation (TRIA Rink), 2 p.m.

