Boys Basketball
Winona at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
Stewartville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Gentry Academy, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
