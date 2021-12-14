Boys Basketball
Austin at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville quad, 5 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Red Wing at New Prague, 6 p.m.
