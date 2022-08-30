Sports RTSA

Volleyball

Mankato East at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

St. Croix Lutheran at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Century at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Cotter, 5:10 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at PIZM, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Red Wing at Century, 7 p.m.

Cotter at Lake City, 7 p.m.

PIZM at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City at Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ellsworth at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, 4 p.m.

